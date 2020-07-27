Posted: Jul 27, 2020 10:32 AMUpdated: Jul 27, 2020 11:35 AM

Max Gross

The Nowata County Commissioners approved a resolution amending how items are put onto the agenda prior to meetings. This item was brought forward at last week’s meeting and was discussed. The commissioners sought the approval of the assistant district attorney. District three commissioner Troy Friddle voted against the resolution and he explained why.

Those wishing to get on the agenda must request a form from the county clerk’s office and get approval of the chairman or another commissioner before an item is approved to be on the agenda.