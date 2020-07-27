Posted: Jul 27, 2020 3:55 AMUpdated: Jul 27, 2020 5:31 AM

Tom Davis

A 20-year-old Collinsville man died in a drowning incident early Saturday morning.

OHP reports it happened around 2am on Boar Creek, approximately 6 miles east of Hominy, Oklahoma, in Osage County.

Stephen Bosch was with a group of friends on a rock ledge on the bank of Boar Creek. Bosch had been consuming alcohol, jumping off the rock ledge into Boar Creek, and swimming. He was last seen at around 2am Saturday but was not reported missing in the water until 2pm that day. Bosch’s body was located and recovered just before 11am on Sunday.

The victim’s body was transported by Powell Funeral Home to their office in Hominy, Oklahoma.