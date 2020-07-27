Posted: Jul 27, 2020 3:44 AMUpdated: Jul 27, 2020 5:33 AM

Tom Davis

A Delaware man is dead following a fatality accident that occurred just before 5pm Sunday on County Road 20 eastbound approximately 1/10 mile east of County Road 4130, approximately 2 miles north of Nowata.

Robert Wilson, 73, of Delaware, was driving his tractor eastbound on County Road 20 when part of the tractor struck the roadway causing him to fall off.

Wilson was pronounced dead at the scene from head injuries by Nowata Fire Department.