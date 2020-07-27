Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

Posted: Jul 27, 2020 3:44 AM

Delaware Man Dies in Tractor Accident

Tom Davis

A Delaware man is dead following a fatality accident that  occurred just before 5pm Sunday on County Road 20  eastbound approximately  1/10 mile east of County Road 4130, approximately 2 miles north of Nowata.

Robert Wilson, 73, of Delaware, was driving his tractor eastbound on County Road 20 when part of the tractor struck the roadway causing him to fall off.  

Wilson was pronounced dead at the scene from head injuries by Nowata Fire Department.

 


