Posted: Jul 25, 2020 4:30 AMUpdated: Jul 25, 2020 4:31 AM

Tom Davis

First Lady Melania Trump says she hopes to take the Cherokee Nation up on its invitation to visit the tribe's headquarters in Tahlequah, Oklahoma.

The first lady made the comments Thursday after a meeting of the President's Task Force on Protecting Children in the Indian Health Service System.

The task force is co-chaired by Trent Shores, U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Oklahoma.

The first lady says she looks forward to visiting Tahlequah when it's safe and feasible to do so.

Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said the tribe plans to work with the White House to schedule a visit.