Posted: Jul 24, 2020 3:14 PMUpdated: Jul 24, 2020 3:17 PM

Tom Davis

Senator James Lankford (R-OK) today released the latest episode of The Breakdown with James Lankford. During this episode, Lankford and former US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley discuss China’s aggression to Hong Kong and the long-term impacts of China’s growing influence, free speech, and the rise of cancel culture.

Lankford also took to the Senate floor earlier this week to caution the nation about the dangers of China’s aggressive actions and escalating tensions with the US. The speech came after Lankford and Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA) introduced the Safeguarding Internet Freedom in Hong Kong Act, which bolsters firewall circumvention infrastructure in Hong Kong.