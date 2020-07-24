Posted: Jul 24, 2020 2:43 PMUpdated: Jul 24, 2020 2:43 PM

Ty Loftis

The Osage Nation Education Department will be hosting a free training session on basic rights and Individualized Education Plans, otherwise known as an IEP. This is set to take place via zoom at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 11th. You are asked to register in advance.

The purpose of this workshop is to describe State and Federal laws that affect special education across the State of Oklahoma. Parents will also gain an understanding of their rights and responsibilities. The Unites States Department of Education and Oklahoma State Department of Education both helped fund this workshop.

Information and Training Specialist with the Oklahoma Parents Center, Amy Synar is the presenter and for more information about the session, you may contact her at 918-240-8557.