Posted: Jul 24, 2020 2:35 PMUpdated: Jul 25, 2020 1:48 PM

Garrett Giles

A memorandum of agreement for tribal cemetery maintenance between the Delaware Tribe of Indians and the Washington County Board of Commissioners will be discussed and possibly approved in the next Washington County Commissioners meeting.

A Washington County Sheriff’s Report and / or verification for claims for the Board of Prisoners for the Months of May and June 2020 will be on the agenda as well.

The Washington County Commissioners will meet at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, July 27th in on the second floor of the County Administration Building located at 400 S. Johnstone Ave. in Bartlesville.