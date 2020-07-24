Posted: Jul 24, 2020 2:21 PMUpdated: Jul 24, 2020 2:21 PM

Max Gross

A Dewey man had charges of domestic abuse, threatening an act of violence and resisting arrest filed against him in Washington County court on Friday. Jeffrey Goodman was charged for an alleged incident that occurred on Thursday.

According to an affidavit, Goodman allegedly hit his father multiple times with a closed fist. The defendant also threatened to kill the victim during the course of the assault. The victim was injured but details were not disclosed. Officers had to use force in order to get Goodman into a Washington County Sheriff’s patrol vehicle.

Bond for Goodman was set at $5,000.