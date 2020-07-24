Posted: Jul 24, 2020 1:20 PMUpdated: Jul 24, 2020 1:21 PM

A sign has been constructed at Lions Park in Dewey, but City Manager Kevin Trease said there is still some work to be done before the project reaches its full completion.

Waiting for the final designs is what is keeping the project from completion now. With the designs, the City of Dewey will be able to move forward with concrete work and underground wiring. There will be a picnic table in the area as well as a flower garden around the Lions Park sign.

Trease added that the signage and everything involved in the project will be a nice addition for the community. He said his hat is off to the Lions Club of Dewey for making this project possible.

The Lions Club has raised the money through fundraisers and donations. The City of Dewey is donating labor and some materials since the project is taking place in the city's park.