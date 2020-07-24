News
City of Bartlesville
Posted: Jul 24, 2020 10:17 AMUpdated: Jul 24, 2020 10:18 AM
Candidate Filing for Council Seats to Open Monday
Candidates for municipal office for the City of Bartlesville will file Declarations of Candidacy beginning at 8:00 a.m. on Monday, August 3rd.
Yvonne House, the Secretary of the Washington County Election Board, said the filing period ends at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 5th.
Candidate Declaration of Candidacy filing forms are available at the County Election Board Office located at 420 S Johnstone Ave, Suite 101 and can also be found on the State Election Board website at elections.ok.gov.
House said that the following offices will be filled:
- Councilmember Ward 1
- Councilmember Ward 2
- Councilmember Ward 3
- Councilmember Ward 4
- Councilmember Ward 5
The municipal offices at stake will be filled in the nonpartisan General Election scheduled November 3rd, 2020.
For more information contact the County Election Board Office at 918.337.2850.
