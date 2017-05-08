Posted: Jul 24, 2020 10:10 AMUpdated: Jul 24, 2020 10:10 AM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners will meet for a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds in Pawhuska this Monday.

Members of Help Works, Inc. will be at the meeting asking for a donation of property in Pawhuska acquired by the county at the treasure’s resale. This is a not for profit organization.

There will be continued discussion regarding the temporary wall between the Bighill Furniture Store and the Robert Clark Family Health Clinic next door.

The commissioners will continue to re-visit an item regarding the possibility of making amendments to the current procedures for the public entering the courthouse and other county-owned buildings.

The commissioners will also sign interlocal agreements with several cities, including Burbank, Barnsdall Shidler and Avant.

The meeting begins at 10 o’ clock in the morning for those interested in attending.