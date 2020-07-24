Posted: Jul 24, 2020 9:58 AMUpdated: Jul 24, 2020 10:05 AM

Garrett Giles

Oklahoma 4-H introduced the 2020-2021 State 4-H Leadership Council on Thursday, and it left one Pawhuska native crying tears of joy.

Elizabeth Chambers of Pawhuska was named as the Recreation Leader for the 2020-2021 State 4-H Leadership Council. In the video on Facebook, Chambers rushes to someone off camera to give them a big hug.

Chambers has been an active member of the Osage County 4-H for six years. According to 4h.okstate.edu, her favorite 4-H projects are performing arts, citizenship and leadership.

You can watch the video of Chambers being named the Recreation Leader here.