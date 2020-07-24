Posted: Jul 24, 2020 9:37 AMUpdated: Jul 24, 2020 9:37 AM

Tom Davis

Under her leadership, Bartlesville Public Schools were at the forefront of 2018’s teacher walkout. Not only did Heather rally her colleagues to the cause, but she worked with the community, school administrators, legislators and others to ensure the walkout was a success at the capitol and back home.

Heather, an early childhood teacher at Bartlesville’s has been named winner of the OEA’s 2020 Kate Frank Award in honor of her passionate leadership in and outside of the classroom. One of the association’s four Human and Civil Rights awards, the Kate Frank Award is presented to an OEA member and/or local association rendering outstanding and significant service to advancing the cause of member welfare, rights and professionalism.

While securing competitive pay for teachers was important to Heather, she knew that closing school for an indefinite time could be more than just difficult for some of her students. So, she worked to see that children were fed and supervised during the walkout, easing the burden on parents.

Heather secured fund transport her Bartlesville colleagues to and from the Capitol each day and that they had lunch. She worked with her church to open its doors to teachers who could not travel to the walkout. They used the church as a base where they made phone calls to legislators and rallied before holding signs on street corners around town in support of the walkout.

Today, Heather provides her passionate leadership to BPS’s Academic Therapeutic Learning Alternative Setting (ATLAS) program. ATLAS pulls students from the district’s six elementary schools who are not academically successful because trauma has impacted their lives.