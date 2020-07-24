Posted: Jul 24, 2020 9:32 AMUpdated: Jul 24, 2020 9:37 AM

Tri County Tech is planning to start school on Friday, Aug. 7th, in-person and on-campus.

In their recently released Back-to-School Plan, Tri County’s CEO and Superintendent Lindel Fields said the health and safety of students is two of their top priorities. He said Tri County has a task force that is closely monitoring federal, state, and local guidelines that may require the need to adapt.

In compliance with the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommendations, Tri County Tech will require students, staff, and visitors to wear face coverings in classrooms, hallways, and while on the bus when social distancing is not possible. TCT said they are implementing several additional safety precautions:

Masks or neck gaiters will be provided for all staff and students

Hand sanitizing stations will be placed throughout the campus.

Social distancing will be practiced.

Cleaning supplies will be provided in each classroom.

Common areas will be closed to prevent crowds.

Fields said the custodial team will continue the daily cleaning of classrooms and high-traffic, high-touch areas.

Should the need arise, Tri County Tech is ready to transition to a blended or fully online format.

Blended Learning – Students will participate in online and campus learning.

Distance Learning – Students will be prepared for distance learning early in the school year, if they temporarily move to an online format.

Tri County Tech believes their team’s work meets their student’s instructional needs and strikes a balance between the health concerns posed by COVID-19. They will be using their text and email system to share important information. If you have any questions, Tri County is here to help. Call 918.331.3333, Monday through Friday, from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm, or sign up for text alerts by texting: TCTALERTS to 31996.

Fields said they cannot predict what the semester may hold, but they will do their best to adapt as needed while keeping the safety of their students and staff at the forefront of their decision-making. He said they depend on a strong partnership with you to accomplish this.