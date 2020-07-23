Posted: Jul 23, 2020 2:41 PMUpdated: Jul 23, 2020 2:41 PM

Ty Loftis

It was recently announced that all school supplies will be provided for students who attend Pawhuska Public Schools. Superintendent David Cash is grateful for everyone's generosity.

If you would like to donate, you can write a check to the First United Methodist Church of Pawhuska and put “school supplies” in the memo. Checks can be mailed to the Church at 621 Leahy in Pawhuska.