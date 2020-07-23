Posted: Jul 23, 2020 2:30 PMUpdated: Jul 23, 2020 3:46 PM

Garrett Giles

A Bartian caught a world record breaking paddlefish at Keystone Lake in northeast Oklahoma on Thursday morning.

Cory Watters of Bartlesville caught a 151 pound, 14.4 ounce paddlefish, which beat the world record that was set by James Lukehart a little over three weeks ago. Watters said he went on a guided fishing trip with his son Stetson through Reel Good Times Guide Service. He said they fought eight or nine paddlefish before snagging the one that would go on to set the world record.

The day started with Watters wanting to learn more about spoonbill fishing, the techniques of the sport, and a chance to land a triple-digit fish. He was able to do that and then some with a bonus fish. Excited, surreal, unbelievable - these are the words that Watters used to describe how he felt about catching a world record breaking fish.

Tomorrow is a different day. Watters said someone can beat the record he set on Thursday in the matter of a day, but that would be alright with him.

As Watters was reeling in the paddlefish, his guide told him that he believed that Watters had snagged a possible record-breaking fish. When the fish was reeled up to the boat, a tail rope was tied to it so they could get a quick weigh-in. That's when they saw the fish weighed over 150lbs – a world record.

The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation was then called so they could get the fish certified. Meanwhile, they had the paddlefish attached to the side of the boat and in the water. This was done to keep the fish alive and healthy. While they waited for the Wildlife Department, they stayed in shallow waters where Watters got out of the boat with his son and walked with the paddlefish in his arms.

The Wildlife Department took measurements and weighed the fish again to verify that Watters had in fact broke a world record with his catch. Once verified, pictures were taken of Watters with the paddlefish. Watters also had the chance to speak with the previous world record holder, Lukehart, after the Wildlife Department verified that his catch broke the world record on Thursday morning.

Lukehart is from Edmond. Like Watters, Lukehart caught his previously world record setting paddlefish at Keystone Lake. According to the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation, Lukehart had snagged a paddlefish that weighed 146 pounds and 11 ounces on Monday, June 29th, 2020. Lukehart beat the world record by more than two pounds. He also beat the Oklahoma state record by three pounds. He held that record for over three weeks until Bartlesville's Watters came along to claim the top spot.

Watters said it was great to speak with Lukehart. Watters said he is still in a daze for setting an Oklahoma record and world record on the same day.

From there they got back in the boat, headed for deeper water, and released the spoonbill. Watters, his son, and his guide watched the fish on the sonogram swim deeper and deeper into the murky depths of Keystone Lake. It was one of the quickest releases that was ever seen for a paddlefish of that size.

Watters learned a little bit about his catch on Thursday morning after the fact. The spoonbill that Watters caught was tagged in 1997. Watters said the fish was one to two-years-old and weighed approximately seven and a half pounds at the time it was tagged.

Thursday was only the second time Watters had fished on Keystone Lake, but it was not the first time Watters has been fishing for spoonbill. Watters said he generally fishes the tailwaters and the rivers north of Keystone. He said he loves to hunt and fish with his family. The Watters family normally fishes in the winter and spring for spoonbill.

Watters is married to Lindsey and they have two children - Stetson and Remington - together. His parents are Larry and Amey Watters, the owners of Watters Heat & Air in Bartlesville.