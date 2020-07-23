Posted: Jul 23, 2020 11:22 AMUpdated: Jul 23, 2020 11:22 AM

Ty Loftis

Three defendants will be back in Osage County Court on Friday afternoon for a motion hearing in relation to an October 2018 murder.

Daniel Keene, Maurice Kent and Toby Bighorse are all being charged with the alleged first degree or second-degree murder in the alternative of John Adkins on October 1st, 2018. The four were believed to be traveling in a car north of Pawhuska when they began to argue and Adkins was then stabbed and killed. His body was found 17 days later, approximately one mile north of Pawhuska.

The Defense has argued that the stabbing took place on Tribal Land and because the three defendants have Native American blood, the trial should be turned over to the United States Attorney’s Office. The State was able to prove that the crime didn’t occur on Native American land, thus it will move forward in Osage County District Court.

The motion hearing is set to start at 1 p.m.