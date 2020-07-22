Posted: Jul 22, 2020 3:49 PMUpdated: Jul 22, 2020 3:49 PM

Ty Loftis

At Thursday afternoon's Bartlesville Redevelopment Trust Authority meeting, Director Chris Wilson gave an update regarding the historic preservation of what was once known as Hotel Phillips in Bartlesville. The City of Bartlesville submitted a grant that would allow for the hotel to be on the National Register of Historic Preservation.

Hotel Phillips was built in the 1940s and construction on the building was completed in the 1950s. Hotel Phillips is currently being transformed into apartment complexes.

The board members decided to renew Wilson's contract for the coming year and they also accepted the financial report from the month of June.