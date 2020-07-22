Posted: Jul 22, 2020 3:04 PMUpdated: Jul 22, 2020 3:09 PM

Garrett Giles

Captain Ian Carr, the Commanding Officer for the Salvation Army in Bartlesville, said the organization had a potential exposure to COVID-19, and they are shutting down their operations as a result.

In a letter release on Wednesday, Captain Carr said:

“It has been a morning. I am writing to let you know that as of this morning we are working through a potential COVID exposure within the summer program. One of our summer children was home with a fever today and we were informed that their family had been exposed to COVID approximately a week ago. Their child began showing symptoms yesterday night or this morning. As a result, after conferring with DHQ and the local health department, we have informed the parents and the United Way that we will be ending the summer program here. In other scenarios where this has happened this summer The Salvation Army has closed all programming for a week and done deep sanitizing to ensure a healthy environment upon re-opening. As there is only seven program days left in the summer program we are going to end it here.

For the most part, the children are isolated from the rest of the staff and the services. There is obviously cross-over amongst the staff interactions but the children do not interact much outside of the program staff. Some of you were in the building as we met in the chapel yesterday. The children have not been in the chapel for a week and half and that room is sanitized after every use.

We would ask that you all distance yourself from the building until after next week. A couple of the program staff will be working on sanitizing every nook and cranny but we want to make extra sure that everyone is safe. At this time the social services are going to continue as it all happens outside of the building and without any direct contact with the individuals receiving goods and services.

Please be in prayer for the staff and families, for their health, and wisdom to manage this well.

Jane, could please feel free to forward this to the Woman’s Auxialiry.”