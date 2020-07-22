Posted: Jul 22, 2020 3:02 PMUpdated: Jul 22, 2020 3:02 PM

Max Gross

A Chelsea woman was killed in a single-car traffic accident on Wednesday morning. 55-year-old Sherry Sparks was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident on U.S. 66, roughly five miles North of Claremore. A 61-year-old female passenger was taken to a Tulsa hospital in stable condition.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports that the 1998 Oldsmobile driven by Sparks departed the roadway for an unknown reason. The vehicle rolled one complete before resting on its top. The driver succumbed to massive injuries. Both occupants of the vehicle were pinned for 13 minutes. Airbags in the vehicle did not deploy.