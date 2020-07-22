Posted: Jul 22, 2020 2:27 PMUpdated: Jul 22, 2020 2:57 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville woman appeared in Washington County court on Wednesday facing a misdemeanor count of domestic abuse. Amanda Oliva stood before a judge over video conference from the Washington County Jail.

Court documents allege that Oliva got into a fight with her sister on July 21. It is alleged that Oliva struck her sister with force. The incident caused the victim an undisclosed injury. Assistant district attorney Will Drake said in court that the state believes that Oliva had two arrests last year in the Wichita area. Drake said the charges against Oliva could escalate to felony level if she is convicted on the previous counts. Bond was set at $5,000 with a condition of no contact with the alleged victim.