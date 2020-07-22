Posted: Jul 22, 2020 1:35 PMUpdated: Jul 22, 2020 1:35 PM

Ty Loftis

Pawhuska Police Chief Lorrie Hennesy recently reported that officers are doing a much better job of collecting camping fees and checking for boat permits at Lake Pawhuska. This is something they have been cracking down on from years past.

Hennesy did say they were recently having trouble with the boat and this is something that Hennesy says they need to address rather quickly.

There were no problems to report from Cavalcade Week.