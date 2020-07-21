Posted: Jul 21, 2020 3:25 PMUpdated: Jul 21, 2020 3:25 PM

Ty Loftis

The dog days of summer are upon us, but there are still plenty of upcoming events going on across Osage County. The Tallgrass Music Festival in Skiatook has been rescheduled to October to allow for cooler weather, but the Shidler Car Show remains scheduled for August and Pioneer Days will be here shortly as well.

Osage County Tourism Director Kelly Bland said even with things being closed several months ago, she is seeing where the county was still doing well.

When looking at the monthly report, Bland found that the advertising campaign they ran during that time had been successful because she was luring people to do social-distancing friendly activities.

Bland said that more than 450,000 impressions were shown on Visit the Osage's social media platforms.