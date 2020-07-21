Posted: Jul 21, 2020 2:51 PMUpdated: Jul 21, 2020 2:51 PM

Garrett Giles

There are 1,714 new coronavirus cases being reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health in their situation update on Tuesday.

These numbers come a day after the OSDH said in an email that they were experiencing technical difficulties with data entry and that the numbers may not reflect real-time data. The OSDH did not release the updated information until 3:30 on Tuesday.

According to the report, there were nine new COVID-19 related deaths. None of these deaths occurred locally and only one of the deaths has occurred in the past 24 hours. The deceased were men and women that were 50-years of age or older.

Washington County is still reporting 31 active cases. Osage County stayed constant with 37 active cases. Nowata County remained at three active cases based on the latest data from the OSDH.

The OSDH listed 613 current hospitalizations in Oklahoma due to COVID-19.

