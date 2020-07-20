Posted: Jul 20, 2020 2:54 PMUpdated: Jul 20, 2020 2:54 PM

The Board of Osage County Commissioners made the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 Osage County Free Fair at Monday morning's meeting. The fair board had voted unanimously that it would be best to cancel this year's fair, but they wanted to leave it in the hands of the commissioners. Fair Board Director Macy Strom explains how they came to that conclusion.

Strom said a major part of the Free Fair is the involvement of students. After speaking with local schools, Strom was unsure how many schools would be sending students to participate in this year's fair. This was another major reason they decided it would be best to cancel the fair.

District one commissioner Randall Jones hates not being able to have the Free Fair, but he wants what is best for everybody involved.

Strom said the decision wasn't made lightly and they look forward to returning stronger than ever in 2021.