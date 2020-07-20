Posted: Jul 20, 2020 2:45 PMUpdated: Jul 20, 2020 2:45 PM

Max Gross

A Cleveland man was brought in on a warrant for an alleged violent incident with a woman that occurred in March 2020. Jeremy Collins was charged with domestic abuse assault and battery by strangulation on Monday in Washington County court. He appeared out of custody after posting a $25,000 bond.

According to an affidavit, the alleged incident occurred on March 6 at a residence in the 100 block of Rogers Avenue in Bartlesville. A female victim alleges that she and Collins were in a verbal argument. She claims that she asked Collins to leave and he grabbed her by the neck and pushed her into a bedroom.

Another occupant in the home heard the argument but did not see anything. The witness called police to the home. Collins allegedly fled and was not present when officers arrived on the scene.