Posted: Jul 20, 2020 12:28 PMUpdated: Jul 20, 2020 12:29 PM

Garrett Giles

The RSU Foundation will hold an online auction to raise scholarship funds for local Rogers State students on Friday and Saturday.

The event will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, July 24th and conclude at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 25th. The annual scholarship fundraising breakfast previously scheduled for March was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The silent auction that would have been held at the in-person gathering has been moved to an online platform.

Proceeds from the online auction will benefit local, degree-seeking students at RSU Bartlesville. The annual scholarship fundraising breakfast has raised more than $280,000 since 2009.

In a statement, Angie Thompson, the RSU Foundation Development Officer and event organizer, said, “We were disappointed we could not hold our in-person event in March, as we were on pace for a record number of guests this year. But the online delivery option will most likely provide even broader access to guests and help us reach our $25,000 goal.”

Guests may access testimonial videos, make donations, and access the online auction link at rsu.edu/bsb.