Garrett Giles

Several public hearings to discuss re-zoning requests will be held during the next Dewey City Council meeting.

Once the hearings close, the council will discuss and possibly approve the re-zoning request that would re-zone 421 S. Osage Avenue in Dewey from commercial highway to commercial general. The Dewey City Council may approve a variance request for lowering the required 10-foot setback to 5-feet from the south property line for the same property.

A request to re-zone 330 Bartles Road from a commercial neighborhood to limited industrial may be approved by the council as well.

Later, the Dewey City Council will discuss and take possible action to approve staff to solicit and accept applications to lease 530 S. Osage Avenue. Next, the council will consider and possibly approve a resolution to amend the Fiscal Year Budget for 2020-2021.

The Dewey City Council will meet at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 20th at City Hall, which is located at 411 E. Don Tyler Avenue. The Dewey Public Works Authority will meet after the Dewey City Council meeting at City Hall.