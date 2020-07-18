Posted: Jul 18, 2020 8:31 AMUpdated: Jul 18, 2020 9:26 AM

A law enforcement services agreement between the Town of Copan, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the County Commissioners will be discussed and possibly approved in the next Commissioners’ meeting.

Next, a resolution regarding a donation to the Washington County Emergency Operations Center from Coffeyville Resources will be discussed and possibly approved by the Commissioners. Then, a declaration of surplus of a Lincoln Power Mig 215 Welder from District Two may be made.

Also in the meeting, a memorandum of understanding between the Washington County Board of Commissioners, several County Offices, and the Washington County Courthouse Building Commission regarding a parking lot agreement will be discussed.

Lastly, a request for approval of allocation of the alcoholic beverage tax from the Washington County Treasurer’s Office will be discussed and possibly approved as well.

The Washington County Commissioners will meet on Monday, July 20th, at 9:30 a.m. on the second floor of the County Administration Building, located at 400 S. Johnstone Ave. in Bartlesville.