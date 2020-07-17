Posted: Jul 17, 2020 3:06 PMUpdated: Jul 17, 2020 4:09 PM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Police Department Community Impact K9 Team and agents with the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics served a search warrant in Nowata, Oklahoma on Thursday evening.

Officers arrested 51-year-old Von Britton Toth of Nowata at approximately 6:00 p.m. on trafficking Methamphetamine, and Possession of drug proceeds. The search warrant was at a motel in the 500 Block of East Cherokee in Nowata.

118 grams of methamphetamine and $960 in cash were recovered during the search warrant. Von Toth has been under investigation for the past four months for selling illegal drugs in Bartlesville and Nowata.

Several other items of evidence have been recovered along with cell phones and more arrests may come from the incident as this is an ongoing investigation. Toth was taken to the Nowata County Jail where he was booked in and processed.