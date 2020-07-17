Posted: Jul 17, 2020 3:03 PMUpdated: Jul 17, 2020 3:03 PM

Ty Loftis

The COVID-19 pandemic put a halt to the early phases of producing, “Killers of the Flower Moon,” across Osage County. At last check, the hope is to have the film released in 2021, but in the meantime Chamber of Commerce Director for the City of Pawhuska, Joni Nash, is doing all she can to make the town attractive for other producers that may want to film in the area.

Killers of the Flower Moon is a film based on the real-life story of the Osage Murders and the birth of the FBI. The movie is set to feature the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro.