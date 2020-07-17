Posted: Jul 17, 2020 2:28 PMUpdated: Jul 17, 2020 4:14 PM

Garrett Giles

An event titled “Bartlesville Diversity Unity Forum” will take place next month, and topics such as diversity, inequality and race will be discussed.

Sharon Reese, the Director of Veterans Connection Organization in Bartlesville, is one of twelve Inclusion and Diversity panelists. She said the goal is to have a group of people familiar with the area talk about the “temperature” of Bartlesville instead of having an outside group talk about what is happening in the city.

Below is a list of the panelists:

U.S. Representative Kevin Hern

Washington County Sheriff Scott Owen

Spirit Church Pastor Darryl Wootton

Retired Educator Gerald Thompson

Tri-County Tech Director Tara Gotwalt

Bartlesville Police Chief Tracy Roles

OKeQk President Morgan Lawrence

Hilton Garden Inn Event Director Angela Tate

Resident and OneOk Employee Dean Lowe

Business Owner Sal Alberto

Pastor Steven Griffith

VCO Director Sharon Reese

Reese explains what she sees in Bartlesville's social climate in terms of diversity, inequality and race. She said she sees more people being excluded not because of the color of their skin, but rather because of where they work.

There is an inequality in Reese's eyes that revolves around inequality based on economic status. She said if you either work at Phillips 66 or ConocoPhillips, or you do not. You either work in some group, or you do not. If you do not fit into that environment or group, you are not their equal.

The Bartlesville Diversity Unity Forum will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 4th from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. The event will be held at the Tower Center at Unity Square. You are asked to follow all CDC guidelines during the event.