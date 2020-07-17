Posted: Jul 17, 2020 12:40 PMUpdated: Jul 17, 2020 12:40 PM

Ty Loftis

Pawhuska Code Enforcer Steve Hughes has been working hard to keep the city in good working order. At a recent city council meeting, Hughes discussed what has been going on across town.

Hughes says the City has been taking care of some abated property. Notices have been sent out, but there have been no responses. He added that they are working on cleaning up other properties in town as well.

Hughes also said he has written several citations in association with utility thefts recently.