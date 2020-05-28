Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

Posted: Jul 17, 2020 12:07 PMUpdated: Jul 17, 2020 12:08 PM

Big Brothers/Big Sisters BIG Event

Tom Davis
Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Oklahoma invite you to 'Shake, Rattle & Rol'l on over to Pop’s Doo Wop Diner for their virtual BIG Event and curbside dinner pickup Saturday, August 29, 2020.
 
The BIG Event features an Interactive Songbox Music Bingo carried on KWONTV.com so you can play at home.
 
Executive Director Charlene Dew says the event begins with the Curbside Dinner pickup from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Hillcrest Country Club, 1901 Price Road in Bartlesville before you head home for virtual entertainment and online auctions.
 
WATCH CHARLENE DEW ON COMMUNITY CONNECTION 
 
Dew invites you to grease back your hair, grab your poodle skirt and invite friends to join you for “your party at our party” and help us make more matches, build more friendships and empower more youth to reach their fullest potential and brightest possible futures.
 
Proceeds from BIG Event will support Big Brothers Big Sisters one-to-one mentoring programs in our community. Through mentorship, children grow to be more confident in themselves, do better in school, build stronger relationships and are prepared to live up to their fullest potential in life.
 
For more informationm log on to: https://bbbsok.ejoinme.org/MyEvents/BIGEventBartlesville2020/tabid/1143434/Default.aspx

THANK YOU TO OUR SPONSORS!  

 

JUKEBOX SPONSORS

        

  

 

SOCK HOP SPONSORS

       

 

SODA SHOPPE SPONSORS

 

 

   

 

KCD Enterprises, Inc. 

David Rumph

James Moore State Farm Insurance

David & Melinda Harding

Mark & Cathy Archambo

Angela & Denny Lorson

Barbara & Gary Winters

 

