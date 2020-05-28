Posted: Jul 17, 2020 12:07 PMUpdated: Jul 17, 2020 12:08 PM

Tom Davis

Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Oklahoma invite you to 'Shake, Rattle & Rol'l on over to Pop’s Doo Wop Diner for their virtual BIG Event and curbside dinner pickup Saturday, August 29, 2020.

The BIG Event features an Interactive Songbox Music Bingo carried on KWONTV.com so you can play at home.

Executive Director Charlene Dew says the event begins with the Curbside Dinner pickup from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Hillcrest Country Club, 1901 Price Road in Bartlesville before you head home for virtual entertainment and online auctions.

WATCH CHARLENE DEW ON COMMUNITY CONNECTION

Dew invites you to grease back your hair, grab your poodle skirt and invite friends to join you for “your party at our party” and help us make more matches, build more friendships and empower more youth to reach their fullest potential and brightest possible futures.

Proceeds from BIG Event will support Big Brothers Big Sisters one-to-one mentoring programs in our community. Through mentorship, children grow to be more confident in themselves, do better in school, build stronger relationships and are prepared to live up to their fullest potential in life.

For more informationm log on to: https://bbbsok.ejoinme.org/MyEvents/BIGEventBartlesville2020/tabid/1143434/Default.aspx