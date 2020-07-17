Posted: Jul 17, 2020 10:51 AMUpdated: Jul 17, 2020 10:54 AM

Garrett Giles

Senate President Pro Tempore Greg Treat, a Republican from Oklahoma City, released the following statement Friday regarding the decision of proponents of State Question 810 to withdraw their initiative petition:

“The whole idea that redistricting in Oklahoma is broken is a made-up narrative from out-of-state liberals looking to turn Oklahoma into the next California. Democrats never complained about redistricting until Republicans were in charge. Their complaints now are a totally transparent attempt by liberals and progressives to try and gain a political edge in Oklahoma. The Oklahoma Senate will continue to carry out its redistricting responsibilities in a professional and thorough manner.”