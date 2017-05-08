Posted: Jul 17, 2020 10:44 AMUpdated: Jul 17, 2020 10:44 AM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners will meet for a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds Monday morning and get updates from several leaders in the community.

Free Fair Board President Macy Strom will be on hand discussing the possibility of proceeding with or even the cancelation of the Osage County Free Fair in September.

Terry Loftis of JL & Associates will be at the meeting to give an update on the demolition of the Bighill Furniture Store in Fairfax.

Executive Director of Osage County Tourism, Kelly Bland will be on hand giving a tourism report. She will be requesting funding for the Visit Widget contract renewal. This is the website they currently use and there is no price change.

The commissioners will consider making further procedure changes for those entering the Osage County Courthouse and other county-owned buildings. This is an item the commissioners review on a weekly basis.

The meeting is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. for those interested in attending.