Posted: Jul 17, 2020 10:18 AMUpdated: Jul 17, 2020 10:18 AM

Max Gross

The Oklahoma State Department of Health is reporting 699 new COVID-19 cases in its latest situation update. Statewide seven new deaths are being reported on Friday including ones in Rogers County and Tulsa County.

Washington County is listing 24 active cases. Osage County is listing 27 active cases. There are now two active COVID-19 cases in Nowata County.

The OSDH is reporting that 604 people are hospitalized across the state.

MORE INFO HERE.