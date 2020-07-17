Posted: Jul 17, 2020 10:13 AMUpdated: Jul 17, 2020 10:22 AM

Garrett Giles

A prayer vigil for the Bartlesville Police Department has been planned and will take place next month.

The event is being hosted by Trisha Packard and Amanda Daniels. They said they would love to extend an invitation to the prayer vigil for the BPD to all. They want to show the men and women that serve and protect Bartlesville that they are loved and supported by the community. The best way to show them that love is through the power of prayer.

Masks are recommended, but not required. The event will take place on Friday, Aug. 7th at 8:00 p.m. at the Bartlesville Police Department. The BPD is located at 615 S. Johnstone Avenue.