Posted: Jul 17, 2020 10:01 AMUpdated: Jul 17, 2020 10:03 AM

Garrett Giles

Caney Valley Public Schools will put on a traditional commencement ceremony at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday and you can listen to the broadcast on several platforms.

The broadcast will take place on KPGM AM 1500, FM 99.1. You can also listen to the broadcast from any device if you download the free Bartlesville Radio app. If that doesn’t suit you, you can stream the broadcast at bartlesvilleradio.com. You can watch the graduation if you visit KWONTV.com.

Saturday’s broadcast of the Caney Valley Class of 2020’s graduation is made possible thanks to Totah Communications, Totel CSI, Bartnet IP, the Town of Ramona, Rainey Custom Butchering, and Regent Bank.