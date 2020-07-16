Posted: Jul 16, 2020 10:55 PMUpdated: Jul 16, 2020 10:57 PM

Garrett Giles

Authorities responded to a suspicious death in Caney, Kansas on Wednesday.

According to a release, the Caney Police Department was dispatched to the 200 Block of S. Fawn Street to respond to an unresponsive person. Officers observed a body lying on the floor when they arrived at the scene. Upon entering the home, police confirmed that the person was unresponsive.

The Montgomery County Coroner later arrived on scene and determined that the person was deceased. Due to the suspicious circumstances that were discovered in the initial investigation, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation was contacted. The deceased was transported for an autopsy and the residence remains secured. The home will remain secured until a cause of death has been determined.

The Caney Police Department said the name of the deceased will not be disclosed at this time until family members are notified. The CPD said there is no immediate threat to the community at this time.

If anyone has additional information, you are asked to contact the CPD. Call 620.879.2141. You can remain anonymous if you wish.