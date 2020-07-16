Posted: Jul 16, 2020 1:07 PMUpdated: Jul 16, 2020 4:05 PM

Garrett Giles

A three car pile-up occurred on Highway 75 near McAlister’s Deli in Bartlesville just before 2:00 p.m. on Thursday.

The pile-up took place in the inside lane of northbound Hwy 75. Traffic was backed up for approximately 30 minutes before being cleared. Drivers were asked to use an alternate route or use caution at the time.

According to Bartlesville Police Captain Jay Hastings, the accident took place on Washington Boulevard and Harvey. He said one car stopped in the roadway and two cars ran into them. No injuries occurred as a result of the pile-up.