Tom Davis

In celebration of the 150th anniversary of Independence, the Independence Historical Museum and Art Center will present a history of the Osage Indians in Montgomery County and Independence.

The IHMAC exhibit on the story of the Osage in Montgomery County will open Thursday, July 23. Admission is free. On Sunday, July 26 at 1:30 p.m. at the IHMAC the community will have the honor of welcoming Geoffrey M. Standing Bear, principal chief of the Osage Nation. During his visit to the museum he will speak to the community about the Osage Nation. The public is welcome to attend free of charge. Strict social distancing and face masks will be required. Masks will be provided if one is needed. Hand sanitizer will be provided.

Chief Standing Bear is the great-grandson of Osage Principal Chief Fred Lookout. As the Osage Nation Principal Chief, he continues the work of protecting and enhancing the Osage culture, language and lands. He and his wife, Julie, have four children and eight grandchildren and live in Oklahoma, the Headquarters for the Osage Nation.

Chief Standing Bear practiced law for 34 years before he was elected to the position of Principal Chief of the Osage Nation. He has focused his concentration on federal Indian law, becoming recognized by the best lawyers in North America. He is a graduate of the University of Oklahoma and received his Juris Doctor Degree from the University of Tulsa. In 2017, he was recognized by Oklahoma Magazine as the Oklahoman of the Year for his leadership of the Osage Nation.

His vision is to see the Osage Nation expanding its land base, maintaining its traditions and bringing back the Osage language to daily use. Chief Standing Bear believes this can be accomplished through the power of the Osage child. He is making it the top priority of all of his people to protect and nurture the children of the Osage Nation.

The Independence Historical Museum & Art Center founded in 1882 is the premier historical museum & art center of the area. The museum has over 30 displays of area history and features accessibility by an elevator to all areas of the museum. For more information please call the museum at (620) 331-3515.