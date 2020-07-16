Posted: Jul 16, 2020 10:28 AMUpdated: Jul 16, 2020 11:02 AM

There were more reported recoveries than there were new cases of COVID-19 in Thursday's Situation Update from the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

New cases rose by 628, while there were 729 recoveries reported.

Six additional deaths were also reported, with one in Osage County, a male in the age 65 or older group. This is the ninth death in Osage County since the pandemic began.

Five of the six deaths statewide were in the 65-and-above age group, with another from 50-64.

There are 27 active cases of the virus in Washington County, an increase of two from Wednesday.

Nowata County lists two active cases, up one from Wednesday.

Osage County lists 33 active cases, up two from Wednesday.

There are a total of 638 people hospitalized with COVID-19 across the state, which includes a combination of hospitalized positive cases and hospitalized persons under investigation by hospitals at the time of the report.