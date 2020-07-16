Posted: Jul 16, 2020 10:24 AMUpdated: Jul 16, 2020 10:28 AM

Garrett Giles

Dewey Public Schools held a socially distanced and virtual commencement ceremony for all 85 seniors in the Class of 2020 that graduated in May, but a more traditional ceremony will be held on Friday.

After the virtual graduation, plans were put into motion to have a more formal graduation ceremony.

Superintendent Vince Vincent said approximately 60 of Dewey Public Schools' 85 graduate will attend the traditional ceremony on Friday night. He said this is the district's last opportunity to bid them a fond farewell.

The Class of 2020 has not been able to experience what other graduating classes before them have experienced because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Superintendent Vincent said the district felt as if they could provide an opportunity where they could experience a ceremony like the classes before them have got to experience to close out their senior year. He said they wanted to offer the traditional ceremony for the families involved as well.

Given the circumstances with COVID-19, Superintendent Vincent said they want families to be comfortable but also safe. He said some CDC guidelines will be in place during the ceremony. The graduation will take place at 8:00 p.m. on Friday at Bulldogger Stadium.

INFO FOR GRADUATES :

A short practice will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday. Please make sure you attend.

You will report to the auditorium by 7:30 p.m.

In order to participate, you need to wear your cap and gown as they were given to you. Let the district now as soon as possible if there are issues.

Please dress in a way that accounts for the heat, but you also need to ensure your dress meets dress code.

Please also bring a mask that you can wear when social distancing is not possible.

SEATING & PROTOCOLS FOR GUESTS :

The ceremony will be conducted in the east end zone.

Seating will be first come, first serve for families.

Families may bring chairs and sit on the field behind the graduates or in either the home or visitor bleachers.

Restrooms will be accessible, but will be limited to two people at a time.