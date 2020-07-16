Posted: Jul 16, 2020 9:26 AMUpdated: Jul 16, 2020 9:40 AM

Tom Davis

The survey results are in from the Bartlesville Public Schools from early July on the effect of different face covering requirements on student/parent interest in virtual vs. in-person learning and staff willingness to return in-person in mid-August in their current job role given different requirements.

According to BPS, the anonymous nature of the public survey limits it to being a very rough guide of possible interest in virtual learning, with its greatest utility in seeing the changing impact of different face covering requirements.

Since the surveys were done, the district has shared its General Reopening Guidelines for Families with a link to its full draft plan, including staff webinars on July 9 and community meetings on July 15. We expect all of that, along with ongoing COVID-19 developments, will continue to affect interest in virtual versus in-person learning.

The Bartlesville Board of Education will discuss the draft plan at its July 20 meeting, and we are asking parents who are interested in virtual school to commit to that for at least the first quarter by July 27 so that we can ensure we are adequately staffed to serve them. Interested parents are urged to contact their school principal or sign up at BruinVirtual.com.

Anonymous patron survey July 6-10 about interest in in-school vs. virtual learning under various face covering requirements; there are almost 6,000 students in the district

2,479 responses with at least 243 duplicates

Logged staff survey July 6-8 about returning in-person in current role under various face covering requirements; 412 responses (we have about 400 teachers and over 200 support staff plus over 100 contractors)

Only encouraged for both students and staff

Required for staff and encouraged for students

Required for staff and students

