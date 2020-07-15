Posted: Jul 15, 2020 10:27 AMUpdated: Jul 15, 2020 10:27 AM

Max Gross

For the second consecutive day, the Oklahoma State Department of Health is reporting a record number of new COVID-19 cases. 1,093 new cases were reported, including Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt announcing that he has tested positive. Four new deaths are being reported across the state as well.

561 hospitalizations are being listed across the state, a number that has increased over the last two days. The overall rate of positive tests is now 5.5%.

Washington County has not changed with 25 active cases. Osage County is listing 31 active cases, a decrease of two since yesterday. Nowata County is still listing one active case.