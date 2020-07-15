Posted: Jul 15, 2020 9:37 AMUpdated: Jul 15, 2020 9:47 AM

The Westside Community Center in Bartlesville is inviting you to attend their City Forum set for Tuesday, July 21st, at 6:00 p.m.

Guest speakers include Bartlesville City Manager Mike Bailey, Bartlesville Police Chief Tracy Roles, State Representative Derrel Fincher, and Bartlesville City Councilmen Jim Curd Jr. and Alan Gentges among other city and state officials. The forum will be open for discussion so citizens can ask questions and receive information on the progress the City of Bartlesville is making.

You may attend in person or virtually via Zoom. A link to attend the forum can be found here.

The Westside Community Center is located at 501 S. Bucy Ave. in Bartlesville if you would rather attend in person. Call WCC Executive Director Lorront Carney at 918.336.6760 for more information.