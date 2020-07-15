Posted: Jul 15, 2020 5:51 AMUpdated: Jul 15, 2020 5:57 AM

Tom Davis

Bartlesville Public Schools will be hosting two community Q & A session for back to school plans regarding COVID-19 today for parents, guardians and students, one at 8:30 a.m. and the other at 8:30 p.m. Both sessions will take place at Custer Stadium. BPS superintendent Chuck McCauley.

KWON AM 1400 FM 93.3 and KWONTV.com will broadcast the Bartlesville Public Schools 8:30 a.m. Q & A session live today.

Bartlesville Superintendent Chuck McCauley says input is welcomed from anyone who has concerns about returning to school with COVID-19 still present and that’s why they are holding the meeting.

McCauley says four different, “return to school committees,” consisting of teachers, parents and administrators have spoke with leading health experts on what the best route to proceed may be.

On Monday, Bartlesville Public Schools superintendent Chuck McCauley announced that all students sixth grade and up as well as all staff will wear face coverings.

McCauley added that in this plan, the school is changing its attendance policy so that if a student feels ill and is forced to stay home, as long as the student gets their work complete, the day won't count against them. McCauley said the school is taking other steps to ensure physical contact is limited.

McCauley says plans will be finalized at the Monday, July 20th school board meeting.