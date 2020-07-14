News
Washington County
Posted: Jul 14, 2020 1:17 PMUpdated: Jul 14, 2020 1:35 PM
Accident Occurs on US 75 North of Bartlesville
Trey Stumpff
On Tuesday morning traffic was stopped in all directions on Highway 75 between Bartlesville and Dewey because of a wreck that had occurred involving a semi and a pick-up truck.
Here is Dewey Fire Chief Jacob Cox explaining what happened.
Highway 75 was shut down for 45 minutes to allow the crews to clear the accident. The driver of the Ford F-150 was taken to Ascension St. John in Bartlesville for minor injuries.
(Photo courtesy of Dewey Fire Department)
« Back to News