Posted: Jul 14, 2020 1:17 PMUpdated: Jul 14, 2020 1:35 PM

Trey Stumpff

On Tuesday morning traffic was stopped in all directions on Highway 75 between Bartlesville and Dewey because of a wreck that had occurred involving a semi and a pick-up truck.

Here is Dewey Fire Chief Jacob Cox explaining what happened.

Highway 75 was shut down for 45 minutes to allow the crews to clear the accident. The driver of the Ford F-150 was taken to Ascension St. John in Bartlesville for minor injuries.

(Photo courtesy of Dewey Fire Department)