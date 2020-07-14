Posted: Jul 14, 2020 11:45 AMUpdated: Jul 14, 2020 11:45 AM

Max Gross

School districts everywhere are being thrusted into making decisions about returning to school and what that may look like. On Monday, Bartlesville Public Schools superintendent Chuck McCauley announced that all students sixth grade and up as well as all staff will wear face coverings.

Dewey public schools is also trying to make a decision of a similar nature. DPS announced on its social media channels that it will be conducting a survey between now and July 17th. Students, parents and guardians will be asked if facial coverings will be required when physical distancing cannot be maintained. There is also a question asking if masks should be highly recommended instead of required.

A link to the Dewey Public Schools survey can be found here.